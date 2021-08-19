Ricky Ponting Opines Australia's T20 World Cup Squad Are Capable Of Lifting Trophy In UAE

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced an 18-member squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Australian team will be led by regular skipper Aaron Finch, while pacer Pat Cummins has been named his deputy. A number of star Australian players, who missed out on the bilateral series against the West Indies and Bangladesh, will make their return for the World Cup. David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell are among those who will make a comeback into the Australian squad for the marquee ICC event.

Ponting elated with Inglis' inclusion in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting took to social media to express his opinions over the recently-announced squad. Ponting wrote on Twitter that he thinks the Australian squad announced for the World Cup is capable of winning the tournament. Ponting also lauded Josh Inglis' inclusion in the squad, saying "He's been scoring runs for fun". Ponting further praised Nathan Ellis, saying if his name is added to the squad it just shows how far he's come since joining the Tasmania domestic team in Australia.

Awesome to see Inglis get his opportunity in the squad, he's been scoring runs for fun and if Ellis is called on it's a great story for how far he's come since moving to Tassie. Overall it's a brilliant squad of players that I think are capable of winning the World Cup. https://t.co/jc0WeLf4Hx — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) August 19, 2021

While Inglis has been named as a backup wicketkeeper to cover Matthew Wade, Ellis comes into the squad as one of the travelling reserves. Inglis was part of the London Spirit team in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, where he batted in the top three. Inglis finished the tournament as the 11th highest run-scorer with 179 runs in 7 matches under his belt. Inglis also played some crucial innings for Leicestershire in the Vitality Blast this year, where he scored 531 runs at an average of 48.27, including a century against Worcestershire.

Australia's squad for T20 World Cup

Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (Wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (Wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams.

(Image: Twitter/RickyPonting/cricket.com.au)