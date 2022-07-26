Ricky Ponting Picks Finalists Of T20 World Cup; Predicts Who Will Win Title In Australia

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting has not only predicted the two finalists for the upcoming T20 WC in Australia, but also the team that will go on to win the competition. The T20 World Cup will take place from October 16 and will go on until November 13.

Ricky Ponting predicts India vs Australia final for T20 WC

While speaking to ICC Review host Sanjana Ganesan on July 26, Ricky Ponting said, "I think India and Australia will be the two playing in the final and I will just have to say that Australia will beat them in the final. The reigning champions have got home conditions and that was one thing that made Australia’s win in the last World Cup, not remarkable, but that little bit sweeter for them.

Even though Australia went on to win the T20 World Cup in 2021, the legendary batman admitted that he was surprised because of the conditions they played in. "The fact that a lot of people, me included, thought when they went to UAE, the conditions that they were going to have to face on the back of the IPL, I thought the conditions might have been the thing that might not have allowed them to win it."

While Ponting did predict an India vs Australia final for the T20 World Cup later this year, he is wary of the potential of the other sides. Speaking on whom he believed could be India and Australia's biggest competitor, the Australian added, "I actually think England are an outstanding white-ball team and they have an outstanding white-ball setup. I just think the three teams on paper that look to have most class and the most match-winners are India, Australia and England."

Other than these three teams, Ponting also believes that a few other sides have an outside chance to reach the final. Speaking of them, he said, "I know the game too well and any of New Zealand, Pakistan or West Indies even – we know how they tend to love playing this game and they’re probably most suited to the T20 format. It wouldn’t surprise me if any of those sides find their way through to the final."