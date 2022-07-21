Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have been picked by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting to be India's wicketkeepers at the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ponting claimed he would choose Pant and Karthik over Ishan Kishan for the marquee ICC event that will be played in Australia later this year. The two-time World Cup-winning captain claimed that if Pant bats at the three-four-five range and Karthik and Hardik Pandya finish the innings for their team, the Indian batting line-up will look to be very dangerous.

"Rishabh to bat, in that three-four-five range, and have Dinesh and maybe Hardik Pandya ... if you have those guys finishing for you, well that batting line-up looks very, very dangerous. Obviously that means someone like (Ishan) Kishan or Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) or (Shreyas) Iyer, someone like that, might miss out and I don't think Surya will miss out given his current form. But when you got so much talent picking an Indian team is always going to be difficult and Pant and Karthik would be the two I would pick ahead of Kishan right now," Ponting was quoted as saying on ICC's website.

Should India play Pant or Karthik?

Ponting, who has coached Pant at Delhi Capitals, said he is absolutely aware of what the Indian keeper is capable of in the T20 format. The Australian legend stated that Karthik, on the other hand, has had a pretty good IPL season and must also fill a spot in India's middle-order. Ponting said he would like to play both Pant and Karthik in his team.

The Indian selectors and team management are currently in a difficult position as they have four wicketkeepers to pick from for the T20 World Cup. Pant, Karthik, Kishan, and Sanju Samson are presently engaged in a four-way battle for the wicketkeeper's position in the Indian team. It will be interesting to see who gets the final nod to represent India at the T20 World Cup as all of them have performed well in bilateral games recently.

While Kishan has scored four fifties for India in T20 Internationals, Pant and Karthik have scored three and one fifties, respectively. samson has also scored one T20I half-century to his name.

