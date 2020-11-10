Ricky Ponting Plays Typical Mind Games With Former Team Mumbai In Pre-match Presser

The excitement for the much-anticipated final of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is at its peak with the event inching closer. While the Mumbai and Delhi players gear up for the mega clash, their team management is also engrossed in finalizing strategies and game plans. Mumbai have a stellar record against their opposition this season with three wins in three matches. However, Delhi's head coach Ricky Ponting is confident his men will put up a strong show against the most decorated franchise in the competition.

Delhi have had a fantastic season this year. They started on a promising note and dominated the first half of the tournament along with Mumbai. They lost their way in the middle with successive defeats but made a thumping comeback towards the business end of the cash-rich league to secure their spot in their maiden IPL final.

In an interview shared by the Delhi team on their social media pages, coach Ricky Ponting was seen sharing his viewpoints regarding the crucial upcoming encounter against Mumbai. Speaking on the extra nerves that come with playing on the big stage, he opined that the Delhi contingent deserves to be in the final considering the quality of cricket they've played. The former Australian captain has had various successful stints in the cash-rich league as a player and a coach.

When asked about the three defeats they faced against Mumbai in the league stage, Ponting stated that the franchise boasts of a lot of firepower. The one side that the defending champions would be wary of meeting in the final is the Delhi unit, according to the 45-year-old. He is confident his players will rectify the mistakes they committed against Mumbai in the past as Delhi look to lay their hands on the coveted IPL trophy for the first time in history.

Mumbai vs Delhi live: The battle for the ultimate championship intensifies

The Dream11 IPL 2020 final will be held at the iconic Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will enter their sixth final and are only a single win away from claiming their record fifth title. Delhi, on the other hand, will enter their maiden final. The Mumbai vs Delhi live encounter will commence from 7:30 pm IST on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the fixture will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

