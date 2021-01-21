Ricky Ponting Posts After 'Fun' Commentary Stint, Mocked For Failed Prediction In Series

A ravaged Indian unit breached the Australian 'fortress' of Gabba on Tuesday, January 19 to end Australia’s 32-year long unbeaten run at the venue. After getting shot out for just 36 within an hour of Day 3 of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval last month, several cricket experts predicted a 4-0 annihilation of the Indian team. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was among those who believed that Team India, without the services of regular skipper and star batsman Virat Kohli, would get steamrolled by the Australians in the remaining three Tests of the summer.

Ricky Ponting on commentating experience during India’s win

Ricky Ponting describes series as “full of twists and turns”

Ricky Ponting was a part of the commentary panel alongside Matthew Hayden, Damien Fleming, Sunil Gavaskar among others for the Channel 7 network. A day after India’s three-wicket win, the cricketer-turned-commentator took to Instagram to describe the series as the “most fun” one he has had the pleasure of commentating. He also added that he is looking forward to seeing how the Australian team would pick themselves up going forward after coping their “toughest defeat in quite a while”.

Despite Ricky Ponting’s appreciation for the Indian team, the comments section of his post was flooded with many eager fans giving him a quick reminder of his prediction. The Australian legend was subjected to much mockery by fans, mostly by Indians amidst a handful of English and South African supporters, who trolled him after India made a grand comeback in the series. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Ricky Ponting’s latest post on Instagram.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 updates

After R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari’s Day 5 vigilance at the SCG, Team India headed towards The Gabba for a final showdown against hosts Australia. The series-decider boiled down to India requiring 328 runs on the final day with Australia aiming to bowl 10 perfect deliveries to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shubman Gill counter-attacked Australia’s bowling with 91 from 146 balls while Cheteshwar Pujara wore down the hosts with his 211-ball 56. Ponting’s IPL mentee Rishabh Pant later finished the demolition job with a rapid 89* from just 138 balls. Here is a look at the highlights from Day 5 of the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021.

Ricky Ponting in IPL 2021

Ricky Ponting will now be expected to resume his coaching duties for the Delhi franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. He will be joined by Rishabh Pant and R. Ashwin, two of the key architects behind India’s series win Down Under. Last year, Ponting led the franchise to their first-ever final where they eventually lost to defending champions Mumbai.

