Ricky Ponting Predicts Big Future For 3 Indian Players; 'Not Sure I Have Seen Many Better'

Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting named three young Indian cricketers and made bold predictions about them during his conversation with former England-cricketer Isha Guha on ‘The ICC Review’. Ponting has been a prominent face in the Indian Premier League(IPL) following his retirement from international cricket as a player, helping teams like Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals a coach. Having noticed the rise of many upcoming talents of Indian cricket from a close distance, Ponting named openers Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and pacer Avesh Khan as the exciting players to watch out for.

Prithvi Shaw plays under the guidance of Ponting for Delhi Capitals (DC) and has been retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. As reported by ICC, citing Shaw’s brilliant form in the IPL 2021 season, Ponting said, “Everyone's known a bit about him for the last couple of years. I still think he is learning a lot about himself as a person and learning a lot about himself as a player. I am not sure I have seen many better to be totally honest”. Ponting further added that Shaw doesn’t want to bat a lot when he is batting a lot, whereas when he is batting well, he wants to bat all the time.

Ponting says Ruturaj Gaikwad will play all three formats for India

At the same time, in praise of Chennai Super Kings player Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ponting added that he ended up being a part of the IPL winning team after getting a chance at the start of the season. “Everyone knew that he was a nice player, more of a technically-correct sort of player but by the end of the IPL, he was doing some amazing things,” said Ponting before predicting that Gaikwad will play for India in all three formats in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Ponting further spoke about uncapped Indian cricketer Avesh Khan, who finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2021. "We have Avesh Khan at Delhi Capitals last year who had an unbelievably good IPL season. He has been included in a couple of Indian squads,” said Ponting on The ICC Review.

