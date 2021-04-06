Ricky Ponting Provides HUGE Update On Delhi Capitals' Batting Order For IPL 2021

The Delhi Capitals have shown tremendous improvement in terms of their performances in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League. After making it to their maiden IPL final, the side will be keen to come up with yet another spirited performance in the upcoming edition as well. They have added a number of notable names to their side in the IPL 2021 auction, which has made them one of the strongest teams on paper in the league. Head coach Ricky Ponting recently gave a major update regarding DC's batting order ahead of the season.

Ricky Ponting gives a major hint regarding DC's batting order

The Delhi Capitals team have a star-studded batting line-up. While Shreyas Iyer's injury will come in as a major blow for the Delhi-based franchise, they still have the likes of Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Billings and Ajinkya Rahane in their side. Ahead of the highly anticipated season, Ricky Ponting in a conversation with cricket.co.au revealed that Steve Smith could play in the top three for the Delhi Capitals.

Ponting mentioned how the prolific run-scorer will be looking to prove a point after being released by the Rajasthan Royals earlier this year. He also stated that he has had a word with the ex-Australia captain, and he seems to be very keen to make an impact with a spirited performance. The 46-year-old pointed out that with a mega-auction coming up next year, Smith's price also could observe a significant jump if he has a successful season.

Steve Smith IPL 2021

The Steve Smith IPL 2021 base price was â‚¹2 crore and the right-hander was bought by Delhi at a modest price of â‚¹2.2 crore. While many cricket pundits consider this purchase as a steal, Smith could find a place in the playing eleven with Ponting's presence as coach.

Delhi Capitals 2021 captain

While several names like Steve Smith, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant were floated around, the Delhi Capitals think tank has gone ahead with Rishabh Pant. The swashbuckling left-hander has been in scintillating form in the recent past and has played some outstanding knocks in international cricket for team India. The franchise has given him the crucial responsibility of leading the side for the upcoming season. The Delhi Capitals 2021 captain announcement was made on the team's official Twitter account.

ðŸš¨ ANNOUNCEMENT ðŸš¨



Rishabh Pant will be our Captain for #IPL2021 âœ¨@ShreyasIyer15 has been ruled out of the upcoming season following his injury in the #INDvENG series and @RishabhPant17 will lead the team in his absence ðŸ§¢#YehHaiNayiDilli — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2021

DC IPL 2021 schedule

The Rishabh Pant-led side will play their first game of the season on April 10, as they take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team showcased exemplary determination last season to make it to their first-ever IPL final and will look to come up with a similar performance this year, as well as they look to lay hands on the coveted championship trophy. Here is the DC IPL 2021 schedule:

The Indian Summer is back ðŸ’™



The #VIVOIPL 2021 Fixtures are out and our excitement knows no bounds ðŸ¤©



Which city are you most looking forward to see DC play in? ðŸ¤”#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Uhwb5EhOqx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 7, 2021

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

Image source: Delhi Capitals Instagram