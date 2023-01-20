Ricky Ponting Reveals Details Of Phone Call With Pant After His Accident; 'I Told Him...'

Former Australia captain and the current head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting has revealed the details of the chat he had with Rishabh Pant after the latter's car accident. Pant was involved in a horrific car crash on December 30, which has ruled him out of cricket for the next several months if not a year. Ponting was among the big names who spoke with Pant after the unfortunate incident last month.

Ponting reveals inside details of phone call with Rishabh Pant

Ponting has now revealed the details of the conversation he had with Pant. Ponting said he told Pant on the phone that he absolutely loves him. Ponting went on to add that he will keep his fingers crossed and hope that Pant can get back to playing cricket sooner rather than later. Ponting also said that if Pant is physically fit to travel, he would make sure he joins the squad for the IPL 2023 season just to stay and gel with the team.

"I absolutely love the bloke, I told him that on the phone the last couple of days. It was a horrifying time, a really scary time for everybody, let alone him. Anyone that knows him loves him – he’s a really infectious young guy that has the world at his feet still. So we will keep our fingers crossed and hope that he can get back to playing sooner rather than later," Ponting told The ICC Review.

"You can’t replace those guys, simple as that. They don’t grow on trees, players like that. We’ve got to look at – and we already are – a replacement to come into the squad, a wicketkeeper-batsman. If he’s actually not physically fit enough to play, we’d still love to have him around," he added.

"He’s the sort of cultural leader around the group, being the captain, and that attitude and infectious smile and laugh he has is what we all love so much about him. If he’s actually able to travel and be around the team, then I want him sitting beside me in the dugout every day of the week. I’ll certainly be making sure, come the middle of March when we get together in Delhi and start our camps and stuff, if he’s able to be there, then I want him around the whole time," Ponting said.

Pant's car accident

Pant's car collided with the divider on NH-58 near Manglaur and rolled over multiple times before catching fire. The accident happened at around 5:30 am on December 30. Pant was going to Roorkee from Delhi to meet his relatives and was alone in his car when the accident occurred. Pant is said to have smashed the windscreen of his car to escape before the vehicle blew up in flames. According to the police, Pant fell asleep behind the wheel which caused the accident.

