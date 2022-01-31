Ricky Ponting Reveals How He Chose Rohit Sharma As MI Captain; 'it Was Really Clear To Me'

As Team India's search for India's next skipper for the Test Team continues former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has backed Rohit Sharma to take over the captaincy of the Test team. Rohit Sharma has already been handed the reigns of the white ball team and now is favourite to lead the team in Test format as well. The Mumbai cricketer has proved his credentials as skipper of the IPL team Mumbai Indians making them five-time IPL champions under his captaincy. Ricky Ponting while speaking to ICC spoke about how he decided to pick Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians skipper after which the rest they say is history.

Ricky Ponting reveals how he made Rohit Sharma the captain of IPL team Mumbai Indians

Speaking about making Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians, Ricky Ponting said, "I was at Mumbai Indians when Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy there. I was bought in the auction to be their captain and unfortunately, I wasn't playing well enough after the first few games to keep myself in the team, so I had to make room for another international player to come into the side."

He further said "The owners and the team management wanted to know who I thought would be the appropriate person to take over the leadership at the Mumbai Indians. There were a few names thrown around between owners and the other coaches but it was really clear to me that there was only one guy that can lead the team – he was a young guy and his name happened to be Rohit Sharma. I think the proof is in the pudding with what he has done at the Mumbai Indians since that moment on. He has been a very successful leader there and has been when he has led India on a few occasions as well".

Rohit Sharma record as Mumbai Indians skipper

Rohit Sharma was signed up by Mumbai Indians in the 2011 auctions. In 2013, Rohit Sharma replaced Ricky Ponting as the captain of the Mumbai Indians. The team went on to win their first IPL title under his captaincy. Mumbai Indians also became the first team to win 100 matches in the IPL under him. The Mumbai Indians have won the IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017,2019 and 2020.

Image: BCCI/ PTI