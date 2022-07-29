Ricky Ponting Reveals Why Australia's WTC Final Chances Hinges On India; 'Much Hyped Up'

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has opened up on the race to reach the final of the World Test Championship next year. Ponting believes that Australia's chance of reaching the WTC final hinges on the upcoming Test series against India. The two-time World Cup-winning captain further added that even India's chance of reaching the WTC final hinges on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The series is scheduled to be played in January 2023.

"I think Australia's chances really hinge on the upcoming Indian tour, to be honest and India’s chances are a little bit the same. It is always a much-anticipated series – Australia and India, whether it be in Australia or in India – it’s much hyped up and talked about, the rivalry between the two countries is just growing year on year," Ponting was quoted as saying on the ICC's official website.

WTC standings

South Africa are currently on top of the World Test Championship standings with 71.43% points. Australia are ranked second with Sri Lanka and India placed at number three and number four positions, respectively. Australia have 70% points, while Sri Lanka and India have 53.33% and 52.08 percentage points to their names. Pakistan are ranked number five in the standings with 51.85 points.

All the top five teams in the WTC standings are in the race to finish in the top two and reach the final of the competition next year. India and New Zealand had reached the final in the inaugural cycle of the Test Championship played from 2019 to 2021. New Zealand ultimately beat India to win the maiden WTC title in England in June last year.

Meanwhile, Ponting believes that South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan also have the chance of reaching the WTC final next year based on their recent performances in the longest format.

"South Africa has been a stand out so far," Ponting said.

"A little bit of doom and gloom in the Sri Lankan cricket in the last couple of years, but for them to be sitting where they are and to beat a good Australian side in that Test match just bit over a week ago, there are a lot of really good, positive signs for them going forward," he added.

"Pakistan’s ability to continually be up there and be talked about on the back of not playing much international cricket at home for such a long period of time, it just shows how passionate they are about the game and how many truly great players that country has able to produce year after year," he concluded.

Image: PTI/AP