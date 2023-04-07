'Like the late great Symonds': Ricky Ponting names Indian player who 'can win you a World Cup'

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has shared his opinion on what he would do with India's struggling white-ball batsman Suryakumar Yadav and the rest of their batting line-up if he were in charge of selecting their squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup later this year. India's top order is expected to consist of skipper Rohit Sharma, emerging opener Shubman Gill, and veteran batter Virat Kohli, leaving at least two spots open for grabs in their top six.

The recent ODI series loss against Australia highlighted India's middle-order woes, with Suryakumar's poor form being particularly noticeable as he recorded three consecutive golden ducks. Despite his recent struggles, Ponting believes that India should persist with the Mumbai batsman, who has only managed to score 172 ODI runs with an average of 12.28 since his last half-century in February 2022.

Suryakumar Yadav can win India the World Cup: Ponting

"Yeah, absolutely. Everyone in their career goes through something like that. I mean, I'm not sure I have seen it before where someone's got three first-ball ducks in a row in an entire series. But look, we've all been there. You have your ups and downs as international players. His previous 12 or 18 months have been absolutely outstanding. And everyone around the world knows what Surya can do in white-ball cricket," Ponting said.

Also Read: 'As Suryakumar Found Out': Ponting Names Australia's 'trump Cards' For World Cup In India

"I feel they should stick with him because he's the sort of player that can win you a World Cup. He might be a little bit inconsistent but he's the sort of guy that in big moments can win you games. A bit like the late great Andrew Symonds did for Australia. So that's definitely the way that I'd look at it for India. I wouldn't be playing safe. I'd be going with match-winning players and I think he's a match-winner," he added.

Also Read: Ricky Ponting Names 'strong' Contenders To Win IPL 2023, Leaves Out MI, CSK And RCB

"I think he was only batting at five, wasn't he? I don't think they want him much lower than that, especially when they've got Hardik (Pandya), (Ravindra) Jadeja and Axar (Patel), they've got plenty of batting. I'm a big believer in giving your best batter as much time as you can in all formats of the game. Because if you keep them down the order, quite often you don't get to use your best players and that's the last thing you want. So I think the No.5 slot's perfect for him and he's just got to grow into that role there," Ponting said.

Image: BCCI

