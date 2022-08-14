Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting Sunday shared a picture on social media where he can be seen posing with his former teammates. Ponting shared the photo on his official Instagram handle with a caption that read, "And the band is back together. What a weekend with these legends". Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden, and Justin Langer are among the legends who can be seen in the picture.

The post has garnered nearly 35,000 likes since being shared a few hours ago. Netizens have flooded the post's comment section with messages praising Ponting and his team's accomplishments. Famous people who have commented on the post include Australian opener David Warner and Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Warner wrote, "Miss you Ricky," while Pant commented, "All the bosses are together".

Both Warner and Pant are part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the Indian Premier League, a franchise that is coached by Ricky Ponting. While Pant is the captain of the team, Warner plays as an opener. It was under Ponting's coaching that Delhi made an impressive turnaround and rose to become one of the top sides in the league. In 2020, Delhi reached the final of the competition for the first time in IPL history. Although the side lost to five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the final, it gained enough capital to be recognised as a team that has the potential to succeed in the future.

The Delhi Capitals team showcased a dominant brand of cricket in the latest season as well. However, the side failed to win some crucial matches towards the backend of the season and eventually lost the opportunity to qualify for the playoffs.

Ponting's career

The former Australian captain is the most prolific run-scorer for his country in Test matches as well as One-Day Internationals. The right-hander amassed 13378 runs from 168 Test matches at a magnificent average of 51.9 during his playing career. He has 42 centuries and 62 half-centuries in the longer format. When it comes to 50-over cricket, Ponting has accumulated 13704 runs from 375 games with 30 tons and 82 fifties.

