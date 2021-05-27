Ricky Ponting Wins Massive Support, Australian Fans FURIOUS At Michael Clarke's Claims

Former Australia batsman Ricky Ponting is arguably one of the most celebrated captains in world cricket. Apart from leading his national side in an exemplary manner, the right-hander was also one of their top performers with the bat. While the cricket star's contribution to the Australian team remains unparalleled, there was a time when he was not considered as an automatic selection by the selectors when he handed the captaincy reins to Michael Clarke in 2011.

Ponting's successor recently revealed that he had played a role in extending the seasoned campaigner's international career. The comments have not apparently has not gone down too well with a certain section of fans.

Michael Clarke's recent comments on Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting had relinquished his captaincy after Australia were knocked out of the ICC 2011 World Cup after losing to India in the quarter-final match in Ahmedabad, despite the premier batsman scoring a fine century in that game. Even them, his batting form had also taken a hit, which is why the selectors were contemplating dropping him from the side at the twilight of his illustrious cricketing career. Speaking on Brett Finch on his Uncensored podcast, Michael Clarke recently revealed how he fought to keep the former captain in the national side.

Clarke, in his conversation, mentioned how the selectors were not too keen on keeping the ex-skipper in the team. He pointed out that the selectors reckoned that once a captain steps down, it is very rare that he is still able to retain his place in the line-up. According to the 40-year-old, they had also assured him that it was time for Ponting to go if he was not comfortable with his presence in the side.

However, the new captain wanted to make the most of Ponting's vast experience and fought with the selectors to persist with him as he felt his presence would be of great help for the younger members of the team. Moreover, Clarke also felt that the team needed Ricky Ponting for his capabilities with the bat. However, the 2015 World Cup-winning captain's comments regarding Ponting could have irked a number of fans.

Ricky Ponting vs Michael Clarke: Fans show displeasure over Clarke's claims

The two captains did achieve significant success during their respective tenures, but both had a different approach while leading the Aussies. While speaking about Ricky Ponting vs Michael Clarke captaincy style in Chetan Narula's HotSpot podcast, former Australia batsman Michael Hussey had revealed that Ponting was very competitive but he used to back the players while also leading from the front. Clarke, on the other hand, had a great cricketing brain and was spot on with his tactics as per Hussey.

Ricky Ponting has led the Australian team in 77 Test matches and has 48 victories to his name as the skipper. His stunning victory percentage of 62.33 speaks volumes about his stint with the Baggy Greens. Michael Clarke has captained Australia in 47 Tests and has registered victories in 24 games. With a victory percentage of 51.06, he lags behind Ponting in the longer format, although both the captains have tasted ODI World Cup success, with Ponting winning 2 of them while Clarke won the 2015 edition in Australia and New Zealand.

Ricky Ponting centuries in international cricket

The champion batsman is the most prolific run-scorer for his country in Test matches as well as One-Day Internationals. The right-hander has amassed 13378 runs from 168 Test matches at a magnificent average of 51.9. He has 42 centuries and 62 half-centuries in the longer format. When it comes to white-ball cricket, Ponting has accumulated 13704 runs from 375 games with 30 tons and 82 fifties. The total Ricky Ponting centuries count in international cricket stands at 72.

Ricky Ponting as the coach of the Delhi Capitals team

The veteran has picked up a number of coaching assignments after calling it quits from competitive cricket. Ponting currently is the head coach of the Delhi Capitals team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has helped the franchise stage a miraculous turnaround in the past two editions. Under Ponting's guidance, the Delhi-based franchise made it to their maiden IPL final last year. Moreover, the team also showcased a dominant brand of cricket in the latest season as well. They were the table-toppers with six wins from eight matches before the competition was suspended.

