Ricky Ponting's Car 'Stolen' As Thieves Barge Into Melbourne House With Family Inside

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting’s Melbourne-based house was recently targeted by thieves. On Friday, February 5, his highly protected property was breached by robbers, who ended up stealing Ponting’s car that was parked in the driveway. According to a report on 7News, the former cricketer was present in the house along with the rest of his family at the time of the robbery.

Ricky Ponting’s car stolen by thieves but eventually recovered by the police

A day after the robbery, police officials and Airwing were deployed to track down the cricketer’s car. They spotted the car getting driven in Melbourne before it was dumped by the thieves in Camberwell. While the police managed to recover the car, the “two male” suspects continue to elude the authorities.

Ricky Ponting in IPL 2021

Ricky Ponting is now expected to resume his coaching duties for the Delhi Capitals franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. While yet to be confirmed, he might also join the team management at the auction event which is scheduled to be organised on February 18. Last year, Ponting led the franchise to their first-ever final where they eventually lost to defending champions Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals list of retained players 2021

The Delhi Capitals franchise retained as many as 19 cricketers from their previous edition’s squad for IPL 2021 season. Captain Shreyas Iyer and star-attraction Indian players like Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin are among those who will be reprising their roles this year. Overseas recruits like Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Woakes among others were also retained by the franchise.

A look into Delhi Capitals list of retained players 2021

🚨 RETAINED PLAYERS 🚨



Back where they belong 😌



Here is the list of all the DC Stars who'll ROAR with us in #IPL2021 as well 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/4Z3HusQwaD — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 20, 2021

How much is Ricky Ponting net worth?

According to thecricketlounge.com, the Ricky Ponting net worth figure is estimated to be around $65 million. Some of his net worth includes the earnings he receives from Cricket Australia as a former Australian cricket player. He also receives his salary from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals. Through endorsements, Ponting earns more than $4 million every year. Meanwhile, the Ricky Ponting house is located at the bayside in Melbourne, which is estimated to be worth $2.7 million USD as per various Australian publications.

Snippets from the Ricky Ponting house in Melbourne

