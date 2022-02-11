Ricky Ponting's Huge Praise For Rishabh Pant, Compares Him To Adam Gilchrist

Legendary captain of the Australian cricket team Ricky Ponting has weighed in his thoughts on the similarities between Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant and his former teammate Adam Gilchrist. During his conversation with former England cricketer Isha Guha on The ICC Review, the 2-time World Cup-winning skipper heaped heavy praise on the young wicketkeeper, who works alongside him for the Delhi Capitals(DC) in the Indian Premier League(IPL). Ponting is currently the head coach of DC, while Pant led the franchise through to the playoffs in 2021, in his very first season as the skipper of the team.

“You have heard him behind the stumps, we all have heard him behind the stumps, the way he constantly talks through the course of the day. Then we have seen what he does with the bat, whether it be T20 cricket, 50-over cricket or some of his unbelievable knocks in Test cricket. That's just him and you don't want to ever try and curb or curtail that. He will learn and work it out for himself,” said Ponting in praise of Rishabh, as mentioned in a report by ICC.

Ricky Ponting weighs in on Pant-Gilchrist similarities

Sharing his views on the comparisons between Pant and the legendary Aussie wicketkeeper Gilchrist, said that both of them are a little bit the same, but Rishabh needs to play 50-60 matches before getting compared to one of the greatest wicketkeepers of all time. "But if you think about their personalities – Rishabh is a lot more outward, a lot louder, a lot noisier, and ultra-competitive. Gilly was ultra-competitive as well, but a lot quieter and reserved, until he got his bat in his hand and then he became exactly the same as Rishabh,” Ponting added.

Rishabh Pant is one of four players to be retained by DC

Meanwhile, Pant was one of the four cricketers alongside Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and Anrich Nortje to be retained by DC ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The franchise will now look to fill the 21 players slots, with the option to buy a maximum of seven overseas players. The team has an amount of INR 47.5 crore left in their purse, ahead of the auction, which will be held in Bangalore on February 12 and 13.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Twitter-@ICC)