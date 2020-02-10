Ricky Ponting's One-handed Flick Reminds Indian Fans Of World Cup Final 2003, Watch Video

Sunday made many 1990s and 2000s fans nostalgic as many cricketing legends took to the field for 'The Big Appeal'. The match, which was also dubbed as the 'Bushfire Bash', saw cricketers like Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh, and Brian Lara play a T10 match, the proceeds of which were all donated to charity. From Wasim Akram's bowling to Sachin Tendulkar's four against Ellyse Perry, fans saw it all.

Ricky Ponting brings back memories in the Bushfire Bash

In the fourth over of the first innings, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was facing a 58-year old Courtney Walsh, who was just getting used to the act of bowling again. On the final ball of the over, Walsh bowled one down Ponting's legs as the legendary Australian flicked the ball off his pads and over fine-leg. Even more impressive was the fact that Ponting used only one arm to play the stylish shot. Here is the video.

Fans were fairly impressed by Ponting's skills and had some interesting things to say.

Ricky Ponting for Matthew Wade in Bangladest tests please.



Man still got it to dominate for 🇦🇺 #BigAppeal #BushfireCricketBash #bushfirebash — Umair (@imumair10) February 9, 2020

Ponting is still under the impression that Srinath is bowling on the other side and the year is 2003 — Kitrakus (@kitrakus) February 9, 2020

Ricky Ponting's XI gets win over Gilchrist's XI

Ricky Ponting's team ended up batting first and made 104 in their 10 overs after Ponting scored 26 (14), Brian Lara scored 30(11), and Luke Hodge made 11(4). In return, Gilchrist's team fell short by just a run as Shane Watson smashed 30(9), Andrew Symonds scored 29(13), and Adam Gilchrist scored 17(11).

