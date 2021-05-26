Rishabh Pant A Scottie Pippen Fan? DC Captain Sports NBA Legend's Jersey In Workout Video

Rishabh Pant’s handstands were the highlight of the physical training that the Indian cricket team members are going through in Mumbai before departing for England for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. However, netizens were quick to notice that the Indian wicketkeeper was sporting a Chicago Bulls jersey during his training. In fact, many were also curious to know whether the Indian cricketer was a fan of Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, as Pant was wearing Pippen's No. 33 jersey, which has been retired by the Bulls.

Rishabh Pant wears Scottie Pippen's retired Bulls jersey during training in the gym

Earlier on Wednesday, Rishabh Pant took to Instagram to flaunt his incredible athleticism. The 23-year-old was seen working out at an indoor facility, acing headstand push-ups in one of his sessions. However, netizens were quick to notice that the wicketkeeper-batsman was sporting an iconic jersey of NBA team Chicago Bulls during his physical training. The Rishabh Pant jersey no. certainly attracted a lot of attention -

In fact, NBA fans in India questioned whether Delhi Capitals skipper Pant was a Scottie Pippen fan as he was wearing the six-time NBA Champion's retired No. 33 Bulls jersey. Pippen, who spent 17 seasons in the NBA, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever graced the league when he played alongside Michael Jordan. He helped the Bulls to two three-peats during his 11 years with the Eastern Conference side.

When will IPL 2021 return?

As the IPL 2021 has been suspended since the first week of May, there's been plenty of speculation over the next step for the BCCI with respect to the rescheduling of the Indian Premier League. With India now set to play the final match of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship at the end of June followed by a five-match Test series in England and the ICC T20 World Cup, finding a month-long period will be no simple task for the cricket board.

Reports claim that the BCCI is contemplating resuming the biggest T20 league in September right after the Indian players return from their tour of England. However, with the ICC Test Championship and ICC T20 World Cup to take place in 2021, the BCCI is finding it difficult to get a slot for the remaining matches of IPL. The BCCI President has already said that the IPL governing council will have to discuss with boards of other countries and see if a window can be made available for hosting the 31 matches left, before the T20 World Cup in October.

