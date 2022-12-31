Rishabh Pant Accident: DDCA 'will Airlift Pant To Delhi' For Plastic Surgery If Necessary

In the latest developments in Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's treatment, a team of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health. According to sources, the DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association) might take some extreme measures to ensure Pant's well-being.

Speaking to reporters, DDCA Director Shyam Sharma said, "If required we will shift him to Delhi and chances are high that we will airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery."

#BREAKING | Rishabh Pant accident: DDCA moves team to Dehradun; 'Will move to Delhi if necessary'.

Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/ITgvJFt3sL — Republic (@republic) December 31, 2022

Earlier, DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh had put out a statement, "We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We, at DDCA, are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery."

As per ESPNcricinfo report, the results of 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's MRI of the brain and spinal cord have come normal. The report further added that Pant has also undergone plastic surgery intervention for facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions. As he had pain and swelling, the MRI of his ankle and knee will be done today, December 31. He has also been given "above knee splintage" by the medical staff at Max Hospital in Dehradun for a possible right knee ligament injury as well as a suspected right ankle ligament injury, the report said.

Rishabh Pant's car accident

India's star wicketkeeper survived a near-fatal accident after his high-end vehicle crashed with a road barrier and caught fire. Due to the force of the collision, Pant's car caught fire minutes after colliding with the divider. Despite his injuries, Pant shattered the glass window of his car and escaped just in time to avoid a fatal accident. Pant was driving alone on his way to Roorkee at the time of the accident.

The BCCI had earlier put out a detailed statement to highlight the injuries suffered by the 25-year-old Indian cricketer. The Indian cricketing board's statement read, "India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries.

Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, and a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment."