Rishabh Pant Airlifted To Mumbai; To Undergo Extensive Treatment For Ligament Injuries

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was airlifted from Dehradun and shifted to Mumbai for his further extensive treatment after surviving fatal car accident.

Written By
Astha Singh
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant on Wednesday was airlifted from Dehradun and shifted to Mumbai for further treatment. Pant sustained severe injuries when his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday (December 30).

Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai

After the accident, Pant was undergoing treatment at Max Hospital facility in Dehradun. The decision to shift Pant to Mumbai for better treatment was taken by the BCCI with board secretary Jay Shah. He was taken via air ambulance from Uttarakhand's Jolly Grant Airport and admitted to Kokilaben Hospital. As per the sources, the cricketers' ligament injury is very deep and the surgery will be done in Mumbai. He will undergo extensive treatment for his ligament injuries in the knee and ankle. 

Notably, any sports-related injury diagnosis and prognosis for a centrally-contracted cricketer will be done by BCCI's list of doctors and the rehabilitation and recuperation will be managed by the Sports and Medical Science team at NCA led by Dr. Nitin Patel. 

The accident took place on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the Roorkee district. According to reports, the accident took place on NH-58 of the Manglaur Police Station area on Friday morning. Pant reportedly lost control of his car after dozing off while driving alone on the Delhi-Dehradun route at about 5:30 a.m. IST. Before catching fire, the vehicle turned a few times on the road. Pant was hurt in the forehead, back, and feet, and his car was completely ruined. Images of the incident are being circulated on social media platforms. This is the first time an active Indian cricketer has been involved in a car accident of this magnitude. Dr. Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer didn't suffer any fracture but there was a ligament injury on his knee.  

