Rishabh Pant Among Four Indians To Represent Leicestershire In Warm-up Fixture Vs India

Team India's preparation for a one-off England vs India Test match gets underway with a warmup fixture against the Leicestershire County Club team. The three-day practice match will take place from June 23 to 26 allowing Team India to adjust to the condition. The India vs Leicestershire fixture will also witness a few Indian players playing for the county team allowing them some match practice.

India's tour of England: Team India players to play for Leicestershire

According to the statement from the Leicestershire county club, Indian superstars Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna will be part of the Leicestershire squad, captained by opening batsman Sam Evans. The statement further said that LCCC, BCCI, and the ECB have all agreed to allow the four players from the visiting camp to be part of the team to allow all members of the touring side to participate in the fixture (subject to fitness). The match will take place with 13 players per side to provide further flexibility and help manage bowling workloads.

Want to see @BCCI's megastars playing for the Foxes?



@cheteshwar1, @RishabhPant17, @Jaspritbumrah93 & @prasidh43 will join our side for this week's Tour Match.



Read the full story. ⤵️



— Leicestershire Foxes (@leicsccc) June 22, 2022

India vs Leicestershire practice match: Live streaming details

While there will be no official telecast of the warm-up match in India, fans can watch it on the Foxes TV YouTube channel, beginning June 23. Meanwhile, fans can track the live scores and updates of the match on the official social media handles of the BCCI. The clash will begin each day live at 3:30 PM IST.

Team India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Leicestershire CCC Squad:

Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker.

India vs England Test series

Following the completion of the warmup fixture, Team India will be heading for a one-off Test against England with a 2-1 lead. Virat Kohli was the skipper of the Indian captain the last time they toured England for the test series in 2021. Before the final Test last year, the series had to be called off due to COVID-19 trouble in the Indian camp. Team India had defeated the hosts in the fourth Test at the Oval last year by 157 runs. Coming to the one-off Test, both teams will be playing under a new captain. After Kohli resigned from his post, Rohit Sharma was handed the reign of the team. In the England camp, Joe Root was sacked as the captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes was appointed as the skipper of the team.