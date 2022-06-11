Rishabh Pant & Hardik Pandya Enthrall Packed Barabati Stadium With Cracking Shots; WATCH

The Indian Cricket Team commenced their preparations for the second Twenty 20 International against South Africa on Sunday. The training session was held in front of a massive gathering at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium. During the practice session, Indian captain Rishabh Pant and vice-captain Hardik Pandya wowed the Odisha crowd with their amazing power hitting. Pant and Pandya were seen hitting some cracking shots with supporters cheering for them in a video published by the BCCI.

"Some cracking hits from the Captain and Vice-captain get the crowd going. #TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @RishabhPant17| @hardikpandya7| @Paytm," the BCCI captioned the video. The 19-second long video has garnered more than 16,000 views on Twitter alone since being shared a couple of hours ago. The video shows Pant and Pandya hitting big sixes towards the long-on and long-off region while receiving throwdowns from specialists.

India and South Africa are currently locked in a five-match T20I series, the second game of which is slated to be played in Cuttack. South Africa are currently leading the five-match series by 1-0 courtesy of their 7-wicket win in the first match on Thursday. India will look to bounce back in the second match in order to give themselves a chance to level the series at 1-1.

In the first match, India posted a mammoth total of 211 runs but failed to restrict South Africa, which chased down the target with ease with the help of David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen. For India, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Hardik Pandya all contributed with the bat.

India vs South Africa: Full squads

India’s T20I squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

Image: BCCI/Twitter