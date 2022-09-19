Rishabh Pant Asks 'how Is Our New Jersey', Receives Interesting Replies From Surya & Fans

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday unveiled the new T20I jersey for Team India for their upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Team India players will be seen donning the new jersey in their upcoming clashes against Australia and South Africa, starting September 20. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Monday took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of himself in the all-new jersey.

Rishabh Pant posts picture of himself in new jersey

"How is our new jersey? I loved it," Pant captioned his post on Instagram. The post also attracted a reaction from Pant's India teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who took to the comment section to write, "Looking sharp mate." Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav also uploaded pictures of himself in the new T20I jersey. "New jersey, renewed energy.. but the same passion and honour to represent Team India. How’s the josh?" Yadav wrote in the caption of his post on Twitter.

Petition to bring back Nike as sponsor — Money sharma (@immoneyyoyo) September 19, 2022

Bhai gersy acha hai lekin tum khel sahi nhi khel rahi ho — SK NAYAK (@SKNAYAK245837) September 19, 2022

What does the new jersey signify?

The jersey features three stars on top of the BCCI logo to honour the three World Cups that India have won so far in 1983, 2007, and 2011. Meanwhile, the jersey also features petals found in BCCI’s official logo and illustrates the loyalty and merit in cricket. "It is styled with a pattern of equilateral triangles - a universal symbol of the blend of energy, spirit and power - that celebrates the unswerving support of the fans who have stood behind the team through thick and thin," MPL Sports, the official kit partner of the BCCI, said in its statement.

India vs Australia T20I series

India are slated to play a three-match T20I series against Australia, starting September 20. The three T20Is will work as preparation for the Men in Blue ahead of the highly-anticipated T20 World Cup later next month. The BCCI has already announced a 16-member squad for the series against the Kangaroos. Both Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav are part of the India squad for their upcoming series.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Image: Twitter/RishabhPant/SuryakumarYadav

