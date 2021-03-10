Rishabh Pant Attains Career-best ICC Test Ranking, Shares 7th Spot With Rohit Sharma

Reaping results of his brilliant performances against England and Australia, India's young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant attained his career-best ICC Test Ranking on Wednesday. The young gun bagged the seventh rank on the table, sharing it with teammate Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's Henry Nicholls at 747 rating points. Blackcaps' skipper Kane Williamson continues to top the table with 919 points in his bag.

After leading India to win the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Pant continued his form in the England series as well. The youngster played significant innings in crunch situations whenever the team needed. Moreover, he took on the English bowlers smashing them across the park to step up India's attack. The Delhi-lad notched up an important century, marking his third one in Test career, leading India to victory in the fourth and final Test of the series.

Kohli at No. 5

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli who has been struggling to bring up his 71st century continues to hold the fifth spot on the table. England skipper Joe Root sits a spot above Kohli whereas Pakistan captain Babar Azam follows his Indian counterpart with 760 points.

In the ICC Test Bowling Rankings, the man of the series against England, Ravichandran Ashwin gained a spot to move to the second place with 850 points. While Australia's Pat Cummins continues to dominate the table, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah dropped points to fall back at 10th place with 739 points. Ashwin also stormed into the top 10 of the all-rounder rankings and holds the fourth place just below Ravindra Jadeja on third.

In the three matches that he had played last month, 'Ash' amassed 176 runs and registered 24 scalps as well. In fact, the Test series has also been a special one for the senior spinner. He scored a match-winning 106 in the second innings of the second Test that was contested in his hometown Chennai which was also his fifth century in the game's longest format.

In the following Test at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Tamil Nadu cricketer registered his 400th Test scalp during England's second innings when he had tail-ender Jofra Archer caught plumb in front of the wicket. Ravi Ashwin finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series with 32 scalps from eight innings.



