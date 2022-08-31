India will be the favourites to not only beat Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022 match on Wednesday and seal their place in the Super Four stage of the tournament. The upcoming match against Hong Kong will be a chance for India to test the players who did not feature against Pakistan. The likes of Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi could get a look in, but it remains to see if Rishabh Pant gets to play as well. Ahead of India vs Hong Kong match, Ravindra Jadeja tried to duck a reporter's question on why Pant was not picked for the first match.

Asia Cup 2022: Ravindra Jadeja's hilarious reply on Rishabh Pant's omission

The question regarding Dinesh Karthik's selection over Rishabh Pant during India vs Pakistan match can only be answered by the team management and the captain himself. While Karthik performed well with the gloves, he did not get chance to bat much with Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya taking the team past the finish line. While the questions over Pant's selection still remain afresh, Ravindra Jadeja came up with a quirky reply when being questioned about Pant's non-selection for India vs Pakistan match. He said, "I absolutely don't know this. This is a question out of my book,".

Ravindra Jadeja discusses the team's mindset ahead of India vs Hong Kong match

India's match against Hong Kong is a mere formality for Rohit Sharma-led team to seal their place in super fours. India already has one step in the next round after beating Pakistan in their opening fixture. The last time these two met was during the Asia Cup 2018 which was played in ODI format. Back then Hong Kong almost created a major upset by chasing down India's formidable total.

Even though India holds a 2-0 advantage over their upcoming rivals, the T20I format will be a completely different proposition. Hong Kong throughout the qualifiers showed that they are no pushovers beating the likes of Kuwait and UAE and secure rights to play against India and Pakistan. When Ravindra Jadeja was questioned about team's preparations for the Hong Kong match, the all-rounder said that the team is not taking the opponents lightly and will play with a positive mindset. He said, “We are going to play against Hong Kong with a positive mindset and we will not take them lightly. On a given day, anything can happen in T20Is. We will give our best and play positively,”.