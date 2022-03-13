Rishabh Pant Breaks Kapil Dev's 40-year Old Record To Smack India's Fastest Test Fifty

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was on fire during the Bengaluru Pink ball Test vs Sri Lanka as he smacked the fastest fifty by an Indian and tied second quickest overall. Previously, the record was held by Kapil Dev when he smashed his fifty off just 30 balls against Pakistan at Karachi in the year 1982.

His half-century came from just 28 deliveries, the same number of balls it took for England's Ian Botham to strike a fifty against India in 1981. Meanwhile, the fastest Test fifty record in cricket history is currently held by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi. The 42-year old hit his half-century off just 26 deliveries against India in Bengaluru in 2005.

Rishabh Pant scores fastest Test fifty for India

Rishabh Pant smacked a boundary in the third ball of the 42nd over to register the fastest Test fifty by an Indian batter. The 24-year old's half-century, which came off just 28 deliveries, included seven fours and two sixes. He was eventually dismissed by Praveen Jayawickrama in the same over.

Meanwhile, praises were in abundance for Pant's enthralling display as the crowd in the Chinnaswamy stadium got up to their feet and lauded the Indian star for his heroics yet again. Meanwhile, the Indian wicket-keeper also came close to scoring a fifty in the first innings, only to get out on 39 runs, he was not to be denied on this occasion. With him scoring 39 runs in the first innings at a strike rate of 150 or more, he also became the only batter in history to score 30+ runs in both innings of a Test.

Fans react as Rishabh Pant scores fastest Test fifty for India

Rishabh Pant in the records books. What a player, what a talent. pic.twitter.com/CZi5iBygM3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2022

Rishabh Pant plays the game like every kid dreams of doing. That he has the skill to execute it at test level too makes him one of the most fun cricketers going. — Adam Sutherland (@ADSutherland_) March 13, 2022

How can you watch rishabh Pant bat & act like you don't like him — arfan (@Im__Arfan) March 13, 2022

Rishabh Pant in Tests :



- Centuries in ENG, AUS, IND, SA.

- Match winning knock at Gabba.

- 5 90s scores.

- FASTEST TEST 50 BY AN INDIAN. pic.twitter.com/CdUlYz97Im — Umakant (@Umakant_27) March 13, 2022

Rishabh Pant averages 190 and has a strike rate of 125.8 against Left Arm Orthodox spinners.



No not in T20 Cricket, these are his test cricket stats. — Ricky talks Cricket (@CricRicky) March 12, 2022

IND vs SL: India look to clinch series with another emphatic victory

India tightened their noose around the Lankans by bundling them for just 109 runs and then extended their overall lead to 204 by reaching 61 for one at tea on the second day of the second Test, here on Sunday.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah completed his eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket, also his first at home, as India polished off the Sri Lankan lower-order in a jiffy.

Sri Lanka resumed at 86 for six and India required less than 30 minutes to wrap their innings for a huge 143-run first-innings lead.

Bumrah (5/24) and off-spinner R Ashwin (2/30) scalped two batters each as Sri Lanka's shoddy display continued.

(Inputs from PTI)