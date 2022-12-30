India cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an unfortunate car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday. Pant was travelling alone in his Mercedes GLE car when the accident happened. His car collided with a divider on the highway before catching fire. A CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV shows the exact moment when Pant's car collided with the railings of a divider. The footage shows the visuals of the road from the time of the accident.

CCTV video of Rishabh Pant's car accident

According to reports, Pant lost control of his car after dozing off while driving alone on the Delhi-Dehradun route at about 5:30 a.m. IST. Before catching fire, the vehicle turned a few times on the road. Pant has been hurt in the forehead, back, and feet. Pant's car has been completely ruined. Images of the incident are being circulated on social media platforms. This is the first time an active Indian cricketer has been involved in a car accident of this magnitude.

Pant is currently undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. He will soon be transferred to Delhi for further treatment, according to reports. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked state officials to provide all necessary arrangements for Pant's treatment. He has also told officials to arrange an air ambulance if required.

Image: BCCI/Republic