Rishabh Pant Caught Saying 'cutie Bowling Hai' To R Ashwin On Stump Mic; WATCH

After a fantastic knock from Rishabh Pant during the 3rd and final India vs South Africa Test, he was heard passing some interesting comments on the stump mic.

Vidit Dhawan
Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin

After a fantastic knock from Rishabh Pant during the third and final India vs South Africa Test match, the 24-year old wicket-keeper was heard passing some interesting comments on the stump mic.

Pant smashed an incredible century off just 139 deliveries, an inning that included six fours and four sixes. As a result of his knock, Team India set South Africa a target of 212 runs to chase in the fourth innings. At the end of the third day's place, the Proteas have scored 101 runs for the loss of two wickets and still require 111 more runs to win the third Test and the series.

Rishabh Pant makes interesting comments on stump mic

Rishabh Pant, who is known for passing comments behind the stumps in an attempt to motivate the bowlers, was once again heard doing so. The 24-year old was heard telling R Ashwin, "Cutie bowling hai' after the spinner bowled a decent delivery that left Pant impressed.

Pant's IPL team Delhi Capitals tweeted stating the line from the wicket-keeper is "another one for the stump mic archives" Take a look at some of the reactions:

Rishabh Pant's masterclass knock could help India script history

Rishabh Pant's century helped Team India to put a decent total on board as the 24-year old scored more than half of the side's score in the second innings. Apart from Pant, only captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul managed to get to double figures, scoring 29 and 10 runs, respectively. 

If Pant's learning from his mistake was one good aspect, the same couldn't be said about Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) as they put their careers in serious jeopardy. Pujara was again cramped for room on the leg side and the tickle off the gloves was brilliantly taken by Keegan Petersen at leg slip, diving to his right and snapping it up inches ahead of the ground.

In case of Rahane, Rabada bowled a terrific one which kicked from length and took his gloves and Dean Elgar at first slip caught it after keeper Kyle Verreynne had managed to tip it up with his gloves.

In reply, South Africa have so far scored 101 runs for the loss of two wickets. Mohammed Shami picked up the wicket of Aiden Markram early before Jasprit Bumrah dismissed captain Dean Elga. If Team India were to win this Test, it would not only be their first Test match win at Cape Town, but also their first-ever Test series win on South African soil.

(With PTI inputs)

