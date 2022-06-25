Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant played an outstanding knock against his own teammates during Day 2 of the ongoing warm-up match between India and Leicestershire in Leicester. The left-hander, who is part of the Leicestershire team in the practice game, scored a crucial 76 runs off 87 balls to help his temporary side make a comeback into the game. The 24-year-old was eventually dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja in the 46th over of Leicestershire's first innings.

Pant was removed after he top-edged a delivery by Jadeja while trying to play a big shot. Shreyas Iyer, who was fielding at long-on, took a simple catch to send Pant back to the pavilion. As soon as the fielder grabbed the catch, the dismissed batter was given a hug by Jadeja and then he joined the Indian huddle to celebrate his own wicket with India players. Here's the video of Pant getting hugs and high fives from India teammates after his dismissal in the game's first innings.

India made their first-inning declaration at 246/8. After a poor start from the top-order, KS Bharat scored an unbeaten 70 runs for the visitors to help steady their ship. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill also contributed to India's innings with scores of 33, 25, and 21 runs, respectively. Roman Walker picked a five-wicket haul for Leicestershire.

Leicestershire was then dismissed for 244 runs by Indian bowlers. With his 76 off 87 balls, Rishabh Pant led the scoring for the home team. Mohammed Shami picked three wickets for India as he helped the touring side make a comeback into the game. Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur are currently batting for India in their second innings. India are batting at a score of 134/4.

The objective of the ongoing match is to prepare India for their upcoming fifth Test against England, being continued from the 2021 series, which is scheduled to begin on July 1.

India vs Leicestershire

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

