Rishabh Pant Clobbers 121 Off 94 In India's Intra-squad Match, Shubman Gill Sets The Stage

With less than a week to go for the World Test Championship (WTC) finale, Team India's intra-squad match simulation began on Friday to get Kohli & Co. into the much-needed groove and iron out the selection doubts, if any. The jumbo Team India squad, which will stay unchanged for the England Test series later, locked horns in Southampton, where the WTC final against New Zealand is also set to be played. Ahead of day 2 of the intra-squad match, the BCCI on Saturday released a highlight of day 1 and also revealed key scores.

To no surprise, Rishabh Pant seems to have carried his form to England from the Australia tour last year, as he clobbered a fiery century against the likes of one of the best pace bowling attack that India has boasted of. As per BCCI, Pant hammered 121 runs off just 94 deliveries and on the very first day of the practice match. While the stage was set on fire by Rishabh Pant, the stage itself was set by Shubman Gill, who has most likely cemented his spot alongside Rohit Sharma for the ultimate clash against the Kiwis. Gill got off to a steady start as he played an instrumental knock of 85 runs off 135 deliveries.

In the bowling department, it was Ishant Sharma who breathed fire, picking up 3 wickets and conceding 36 runs. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been appointed as captains of the two teams. The match even witnessed Kohli bowl a lethal in-swinger to his opposite number, a video of which has been shared by BCCI.

India vs New Zealand: WTC final

As New Zealand faced England at Lord's on Thursday morning in the second Test, Team India stepped out of their quarantine and had their first group training session at the lush green Southampton stadium with an eye on the World Test Championship (WTC) finale sitting just eight days away now. The marquee ICC event, the first of its kind ever, will see New Zealand and India lock horns in the ultimate clash after having battled in intensive Test series over the last two years.

While the Kiwis will enter the finale with some stimulated match practice that comes in the form of the ongoing two-match Test series against England, Virat Kohli and his men will be upbeat and raring to go having played their last Test back in February against England on home soil. However, to Kohli's dismay lies a tense selection trauma as the jumbo squad comprises young guns that led India to the historic win against Australia and then there are the time & tested veterans of the game.

Contrary to Kane Williamson's method of trying out all players in the two-match Test against England which ends three days before the finale, Kohli and Ravi Shastri would be expected to pick the perfect XI at once to help the skipper win his maiden ICC title, as there is no second chance. Although the batting lineup seems to be an automatic selection with Cheteshwar Pujara, the skipper himself, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma forming the spine, the green grass at the Ageas Bowl and given England's historic swinging conditions might make the selection of the bowling attack a headache for Virat Kohli.

Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur and Siraj are amongst the pacers that Virat Kohli will have to choose. While each comes with a peculiarity and expertise of their own, they would also be competing with spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel - all of whom possess the additional skill of batting as well. Shardul Thakur and Siraj's impeccable performances against Australia have made them recent favourites as Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami lack game time.