Rishabh Pant Complains Of Shardul Thakur To Ravi Shastri, Says 'Nets Pe Chala Gaya Seedha'

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant would be hoping to make a tremendous impact when India face New Zealand in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday. However, he decided to have some fun at his team-mate Shardul Thakur's expense just days ahead of the high-voltage clash.

Rishabh Pant hilariously tries to be in Ravi Shastri's good books

Recently, Team India had played an intra-squad game in order to get into the groove for the WTC final. The game concluded on Sunday with many players impressing with the bat and the ball but, what really stood out here is that pacer Shardul Thakur immediately rushed to the nets for some batting practice after the conclusion of the game and that is what prompted Rishabh Pant to have a word with Ravi Shastri.

In a video that was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle, Rishabh Pant can be heard calling head coach Ravi Shastri by standing on the sidelines after Team India's intra-squad match as Ravi Shastri asks him what the matter is and when the former takes Shardul Thakur's name, the Team India coach wonders whether the bowling all-rounder has gone elsewhere and that is when the young stumper clarifies that he has headed to the nets straightaway.

''Nets pe chala gaya seedha'', said Rishabh Pant.

Watch the video here:

The third day of intra-squad match simulation was about settling down & finding that rhythm.



Here's a brief recap

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur has been excluded from Team India's 15-member squad for the ICC WTC final. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday shared the 15 member squad that will participate in the first WTC Final against New Zealand.

The 15-member squad of Team India for WTC Final

The 15-man squad of Team India includes the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj.

ICC announces WTC Final Winning prize

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice in an official release announced that the winners of the much-awaited ICC WTC Final between India Vs New Zealand will take home a purse of $1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace. The losing team will get $800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition, which was played over a near two-year cycle, adding context to Test cricket and to crown the first official world champions in the longest format of the game. The prize money for the team finishing third in the ICC WTC Standings Powered by MRF Tyres is $450,000. The team fourth on the table will be awarded $350,000, the one that finishes fifth gets $200,000 while the remaining four teams will get $100,000 each.