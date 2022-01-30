Rishabh Pant Could Be India's Vice-captain For 1st ODI Vs WI; Fans Aver 'Pant Era Started'

Rishabh Pant, India's wicket-keeper batsman, is expected to be named as vice-captain for the first One-Day International against the West Indies next month.

According to InsideSport, India's vice-captain KL Rahul, who captained the team in the last series against South Africa, is set to miss the opening ODI, with Pant taking over his leadership duties. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will return to captain the white-ball squads in the home series against the West Indies after missing the series against the Proteas due to injury. Here's how fans reacted to reports of Pant going to be named ODI vice-captain.

Rishabh Pant to be named vice-captain for 1st ODI against WI



Since Virat Kohli stood down as India's Test captain, there has been a lot of conjecture about who will succeed him. Pant has been mentioned as a possible successor to Kohli as Test captain. Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar is amongst the personalities who have backed Pant to be the next Test captain. Pant, on the other hand, has no experience of leading an international side, however, he has captained the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

As per reports, Rohit Sharma is currently primed to take over as India's Test captain until the BCCI zeroes in on a potential candidate who can be groomed for the future. Rohit has already been named the captain in the white-ball formats.

West Indies' tour of India

India and West Indies are slated to play a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is, beginning February 6. The three ODIs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, followed by the three T20Is at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. BCCI's selection committee has already announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming series against the Caribbean side.

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

India vs West Indies: Full schedule 1st ODI February 6 2nd ODI February 9 3rd ODI February 11 1st T20I February 16 2nd T20I February 18 3rd T20I February 20



