'Rishabh Pant Could Replace Virat Kohli As Captain Of Team India': Salman Butt

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt feels that Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant could replace Virat Kohli in the future as Team India's captain. Butt, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, admitted that he doesn't know too much about Pant's domestic records, but if he has been appointed skipper by Delhi Capitals, then BCCI might have some plans for him. Butt also said Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are the other two cricketers, who could take Kohli's place as Team India captain in the future.

Why Salman is wrong?

However, what eluded Butt was that Shreyas Iyer is regular captain of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rishabh Pant was named captain after Iyer suffered an injury while playing for India in the white-ball series against England. Once Iyer is fit to return, he will assume charge as captain of the side. Naming Pant the temporary skipper of Delhi Capitals was the decision of the team's management, which works independently from the BCCI, meaning the Indian board had no influence on picking the wicketkeeper-batsman as captain of the franchise.

According to media reports, Shreyas Iyer is already being groomed by the BCCI as a replacement for Virat Kohli. Iyer is also expected to lead the white-ball team during India's tour of Sri Lanka in July, which will be subject to his fitness. As far as Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are concerned, they are already the vice-captain of team India in limited-overs and Test cricket respectively. What doesn't make sense at all is that Rohit Sharma is older than Virat Kohli, meaning chances are that the Mumbai Indians skipper will likely take retirement before his RCB counterpart.

Salman Butt was recently in the news after he picked up a quarrel with former England skipper Michael Vaughan over the latter's comment regarding India's population and how it helps boost Virat Kohli's popularity. Salman Butt had hitch back in support of Kohli, questioning Vaughan's contribution in ODI cricket for England. In return, Vaughan responded by saying, "I wished he had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was Match-fixing!!!," referring to the match-fixing scandal from 2010 that finished Butt's career.

(Image Credit: PTI/BCCI)