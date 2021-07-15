Rishabh Pant COVID Positive; BCCI Cautions Team India Before England Series: Report

Team India's preparation for the upcoming Test series against England received a blow as it emerged that two players have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, sources had said that the two players are currently doing fine, with one test of one of the players returning a negative test already, while the other player will be tested on July 18 following his completion of 10 day isolation period. As per reports now surfacing, the player who is yet to test negative is Rishabh Pant.

Reports claim Rishabh Pant positive for coronavirus

Following the loss to New Zealand in the finals of the World Test Championship, Team India cricketers were given a break of 20 days before they resume their preparations for the England series. However a PTI report has quoted a source in BCCI who claimed that the player in question is wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. He said, "He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday". The Indian team is scheduled to be travelling to Durham to play County Championship XI in a three-day warm-up match behind closed doors.

BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla confirmed that one player has tested positive for coronavirus but did not reveal the details. He said "Yes, one player has tested positive but he has been in isolation for the last eight days. He was not staying in any hotel with the team, so no other player has been affected. But I can't divulge the name of the player,".

Shukla also revealed that no other players is positive and that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has written a letter to Indian players to "avoid" crowded places. Shah in his letter had specifically stated that players should avoid going to Wimbledon and Euro Championships, which concluded recently. Players like Hanuma Vihari, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant visited Wembley Stadium to watch Euro 2020 matches.

India vs England series schedule

The India vs England five match Test series is due to start from August 4. England travelled to India to play series of Test series in the month of February which they went onto lose 1-3. England also lost its previous Test series against New Zealand by 1-0. The England team would be looking forward to making a comeback in the upcoming India vs England Test series with the 1st Test at Trent Bridge (4-8 Aug), 2nd Test at Lord’s (12-16 Aug), 3rd Test at Headingley Carnegie (25-29 August), 4th Test at The Oval (2-6 Sep) and the 5th Test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground (10-14 Sep).

Credit: PTI