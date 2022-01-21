Rishabh Pant Eclipses MS Dhoni & Rahul Dravid To Set Key Indian Record In South Africa

Rishabh Pant has been in excellent form in the India vs South Africa series as he produced another outstanding knock in the second ODI. After scoring a splendid century in the third and final Test, Team India's wicket-keeper smashed 85 runs off just 71 deliveries in the second ODI before he was dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi.

Following Pant's brilliant innings, he has surpassed former captain MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid in a huge Indian milestone in South Africa.

Rishabh Pant achieves milestone after IND vs SA second ODI

Even though Rishabh Pant missed out on scoring his maiden ODI century, the 23-year old yet delivered an impressive performance with the bat. His 85-run knock off 71 deliveries in the second match of the series at Paarl was his fourth career fifty and his highest individual ODI score. The Indian wicket-keeper smacked 10 fours and two sixes. Moreover, he and KL Rahul added 115 runs for the fourth wicket.

As a result of Pant's innings, he surpassed the legendary duo of Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni to register the highest individual ODI score by an Indian wicket-keeper in South Africa in ODIs. Before the 23-year old's innings, Dravid hit an unbeaten 77-run knock in Durban in 2001, with MS Dhoni scoring 65 runs in Johannesburg in 2013.

Although Pant missed out on the opportunity to become Team India's first wicket-keeper to hit an ODI century in South Africa, the 23-year old would be delighted with the way he has played so far. Pant's crucial knock helped the Men in Blue register a competitive total of 287 runs on the board in their 50 overs. In the process, he also became the sixth wicket-keeper to score a century in South Africa and only the second Asian after former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara.

