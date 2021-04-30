Rishabh Pant eyes net run-rate to challenge MS Dhoni's CSK for top spot in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals (DC) were eyeing the net run-rate during last night's game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in order to get on top of the points table. DC skipper Rishabh Pant revealed after the match that they were looking to increase the net run-rate after Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan got them into a winning position by the 13th over. Pant said that his team was in such a position where they could "afford" to think about the net run-rate because towards the end of the tournament it plays an important part in deciding who goes to the qualifiers and who stays back for the eliminator.

"I was telling him to play a normal game and don't try to hit because, in the end, we were trying to get the net run-rate up. So, we told Shikki Bhai (Shikhar Dhawan) to exploit the innings and I told Prithvi that you just play your game he will finish the game for us. In this kind of matches, we can afford to think of net run-rate because the match was already done by the 12-13 over so we thought that if we can get some extra run-rate point for us, good for us," Rishabh Pant said at the post-match presentation when asked if his team was still thinking about the net run-rate given their position on the points table.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is currently leading the chart owing to their better net run-rate compared to Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who also have 10 points each but is placed in the second and third positions respectively. Pant has already expressed his team's desire to get on the top and in order to do that they will have to get their net run-rate up, which they even tried to achieve against KKR last night.

DC vs KKR

Pant and Co. won the match by 7 wickets with 21 balls to spare. It was Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan who steered Delhi's innings and helped the team reach the target comfortably. While Shaw scored an amazing 82 off 41 balls with a strike rate of 200, Dhawan hit 46 off 47 balls to anchor the chase. Chasing a low total of just 154 runs, DC batters came in and started smashing the ball from the get-go. Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis finished the game for DC to win their fifth game of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered from yet another batting collapse last night as their top-order batsmen once again failed to put runs on the board. Apart from Shubman Gill and Andre Russell, no other batter could score big for the team as they finished the first innings with a total of just 154/6. Gill scored 38-ball 43, including 3 boundaries and 1 maximum, while Russell hit 45 off just 27 balls, including 4 sixes and 2 fours.

(Image Credit: PTI)