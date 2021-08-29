Rishabh Pant Forgets To See Anderson Running To Bowl While Busy Shadow Batting: WATCH

Team India was outplayed by England in the Headingley Test, as the host beat the visitors by an inning and 76 runs. Day 4 of the second Test did not start that well for Team India as they lost quick wickets while England bowlers bowled brilliantly with the second new ball. The overnight duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli failed to continue their good work from Day 3 as they were dismissed early.

Following the loss of Kohli's wicket, Rishabh Pant came to the crease to stop another batting collapse. The wicketkeeper-batsman known for his antics behind the stumps and aggressive batting style arrived at the crease early than expected, however, he was able to catch everybody's attention not due to strokeplay but for another reason.

England vs India 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant caught shadow batting

Pant arrived at the crease following the dismissal of Virat Kohli, however, he was shadow batting at the non-striker’s end without paying attention to James Anderson, who was running in to bowl at Ajinkya Rahane. After realising Anderson's approach to the crease, the wicketkeeper-batsman was quick to get himself in the line at the non-strikers to concentrate on the delivery.

The 23-year-old, though, failed to score runs with the bat yet again got out for just one run in the second innings while giving away his wicket to Ollie Robinson. The ongoing series has not been great for Pant, who has failed to do well with the bat. He has so far scored only 87 runs in five innings and has been struggling against the moving ball much like the other batsmen in the playing 11.

England vs India Headingley Test recap

Team India was bundled out for a meagre 78 in their first innings on the opening day of the third Test. England then posted 432 in their first innings to take a mammoth lead of 354 runs. Resuming at an overnight score of 215 for 2, Team India started day 4 in a horrific manner as Cheteshwar Pujara was the first one to depart on 91. Pujara did not score any runs on Day 4. Virat Kohli's wait for an international ton seemed to continue as the visitors witnessed yet another batting collapse on Day 4 of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. Although, Kohli managed his 26th Test fifty, however, he yet again poked an outswinger, Ollie Robinson, on a score of 55. India's second innings folded in 99.3 overs with England pacer Ollie Robinson taking five wickets.

(Image: @Cricketbatcat/ Twitter)