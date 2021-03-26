Rishabh Pant Gets Defending Premier League Champions Liverpool's Approval On Kit

A majority of cricketers in the Indian cricket team are ardent football fans. Indian players are often seen rooting for their favourite clubs on social media. While Indian batting mainstays Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are massive fans of Spanish club Real Madrid, former cricketers like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh's love for English club Manchester United is no secret.

Liverpool responds to Rishabh Pant Twitter post

It has now been revealed that India's young batting sensation Rishabh Pant who has constantly been in the news in recent times for his stunning form is a fan of reigning Premier League champions Liverpool. After India beat England in the first ODI in Pune, the hosts were seen celebrating the victory as they relaxed in the hotel by partying on the poolside. Rishabh Pant also posted a photo from the party where he was seen donning Liverpool's jersey as he celebrated the win. Pant captioned the picture, "The team that enjoys together, wins together! Great to get together with the team for some fun in the sun @BCCI."

Rishabh Pant's Twitter post was followed with a lot of reactions as fans were ecstatic to see the wicket-keeper batsman in a Liverpool shirt. Several Liverpool fans praised the youngster on Twitter for selecting the right team. In fact, Liverpool was also mighty impressed after seeing Rishabh Pant wear their jersey. The Reds replied to Pant's tweet and wrote, “Loving the shirt.”

Loving the shirt ðŸ˜ðŸ™Œ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Pant was benched for the first ODI vs England that the Indian team went on to win by 66 runs. However, with Shreyas Iyer injuring himself during the series-opener, the southpaw is set to make the cut into India's playing XI for the second ODI. The India v England 2nd ODI will be played on Friday, March 26 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. While the hosts will look to clinch the series by securing a win in the second ODI, the visitors will look to draw the series level.

India vs England 2nd ODI live streaming details

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the India vs England matches on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England 2nd ODI live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the India vs England live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the BCCI and ECB.

SOURCE: BCCI/ LIVERPOOL TWITTER