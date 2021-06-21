Rishabh Pant Gives Unique Take On Being Asked About His Favourite Thing About Test Cricket

Day 4 of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final has been delayed by rain and another day of washout is being feared by the fans. Fans experienced a similar situation when the much anticipated Day 1 of the WTC Final was previously washed out by rain. Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video where cricketers from both teams revealed their favourite thing about Test cricket.

India and New Zealand players reveal the best thing about Test cricket

The ICC took to Twitter on Monday to share a video where players from both India and New Zealand team revealed their favourite thing about Test cricket. While most cricketers chose a conventional way of answering the question, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant had his own unique take while giving his answer. Rishabh Pant answered that the best thing about Test cricket is that it improved his routine each and every day since he had to wake up early and come to the ground.

"It's a lot of hard work, it tests everything."



The #WTC21 finalists reveal what their favourite thing about Test cricket is👇 pic.twitter.com/ShYyO4ipv2 — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2021

He further added that he had to maintain the routine for all 5 days of the game which was one of the best things. While addressing the difficulty of maintaining a routine, Rishabh Pant said that even though it is difficult, it teaches a person to be disciplined. Meanwhile, R Ashwin felt that a person needs to be disciplined, show resolve and be resilient while playing Test cricket. R Ashwin also stated that a person needs to be ready to take those punches day-in and day-out and still be able to bounce back in the game since Test cricket goes on for 5 days.

WTC Final scorecard at the end of Day 3

The Indian team was restricted to a score of 217 runs with Ajinkya Rahane emerging as a top run-scorer for the Indian team with his knock of 49 runs. Kyle Jamieson bowled a total of 22 overs while taking 5 wickets and maintaining an economy of 1.41 in the first innings. Kyle Jamieson took his 5th 5-wicket haul in the WTC Final while bowling 12 maiden overs. Devon Conway’s brilliant half-century followed by Tom Latham’s knock of 30 runs gave a solid start to the New Zealand team and Day 4 of the Test match will be resumed by captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor on the crease.

WTC Final live streaming details

As per India vs New Zealand WTC Final date and time, India vs New Zealand Test match is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:00 p.m. IST for each day. However, with Day 1 washed out due to rain, June 23 will act as a Reserve Day to allow the remaining overs to be completed. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the IND vs NZ WTC Final in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. IND vs NZ WTC Final live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app.

