Rishabh Pant Has Crisp 10-minute Net Session Which Is Sure To Make CSK Sweat: WATCH

The Delhi Capitals have shown tremendous improvement in terms of their on-field performances in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League. The franchise made it to its first-ever IPL final last year under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. With the Indian youngster ruled out of the competition with a shoulder injury, dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will lead the side in the upcoming edition. The southpaw looked to be in incredible form in his recent net session ahead of the CSK vs DC clash.

CSK vs DC: Rishabh Pant's stunning 10-minute net session

India's Rishabh Pant has often come under the scanner for his ordinary wicket-keeping skills. However, the talented youngster has made amends with his batting outstanding outings with the bat. The 23-year-old has impressed fans and cricket pundits with his lion-hearted performances in the recent past. He has shown that he has the ability to swing the momentum of the game with his counter-attacking approach, and he will be keen to lead the Delhi Capitals team by example in his first season as a captain

The Delhi Capitals team took to their social media accounts ahead of their opening game against Chennai Super Kings to share their newly appointed captain's 10-minute net session video. The left-hander was seen playing some exquisite strokes in the preparatory session and gave his fans a glimpse of what to expect when DC take on the MS Dhoni-led side on Saturday, April 10. Watch the complete Rishabh Pant net session video here -

Delhi Capitals captain 2021

While several names like Steve Smith, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant were floated around, the Delhi Capitals think tank has gone ahead with Rishabh Pant. The swashbuckling left-hander has been in scintillating form in the recent past and has played some outstanding knocks in international cricket for Team India. The franchise has given him the crucial responsibility of leading the side for the upcoming season. The Delhi Capitals captain 2021 announcement was made on the team's official Twitter account.

Rishabh Pant will be our Captain for #IPL2021 âœ¨@ShreyasIyer15 has been ruled out of the upcoming season following his injury in the #INDvENG series and @RishabhPant17 will lead the team in his absence ðŸ§¢#YehHaiNayiDilli — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2021

Delhi Capitals team for IPL 2021

Delhi capitals squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

