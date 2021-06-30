Rishabh Pant Has 'good Experience' Watching England Vs Germany Euro 2020 Match; See Pics

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will be looking to make the most of his opportunities as he gears up for a tough English summer where he would be hoping to provide much-needed depth to Team India's middle-order.

As Rishabh Pant prepares himself for the upcoming five-match Test series against the Joe Root-led side, he decided to beat some stress by catching a game of football.

Rishabh Pant Twitter

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Rishabh Pant had posted a couple of images of him enjoying the UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash between England and Germany at the iconic Wembley Stadium. The stumper had two fans for a company as well.

Good experience watching ⚽️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021

Euro 2020: England vs Germany

Coming back to the pre-quarterfinal match between England and Germany, a goal each from winger Raheem Sterling, and, striker, as well as captain Harry Kane in the 76th and 85th minutes, respectively helped England in knocking out Joachim Low's men 2-0 to secure a last-eight berth in UEFA Euro 2020.

An upbeat English team will now face Ukraine in the quarterfinals at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday.

India vs England

Coming back to cricketing action, after a heartbreaking loss in the ICC World Test Championship final at the hands of New Zealand last week, Virat Kohli & Co. will be looking to regroup as they look to make a statement against Joe Root's England team in a five-match Test series starting August 4.

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

Team India look to improve their dismal Test record on English soil

Team India's last Test series win on English soil had come way back in 2007 when the Rahul Dravid-led side registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series. The Indian team had a forgettable outing in the 2011 season where they were handed a 0-4 whitewash a couple of months after their memorable World Cup triumph. In 2014, the MS Dhoni-led side did manage a comprehensive win at Lord's but could not capitalise as they went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the five-match series.

Four years later (2018), Virat Kohli's spirited team was no match for Joe Root & Co. who registered an emphatic 4-1 win.