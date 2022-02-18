Rishabh Pant Hits Huge One-handed Six Off Holder, Leaves Gavaskar & Bhogle In Awe; Watch

Rishabh Pant hit a monstrous one-handed six of Jason Holder's bowling in the penultimate over to help Team India finish their innings with a score of 186 runs for the loss of five wickets in the second IND vs WI T20I. Following the massive six, commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Harsha Bhogle were left in awe as they could not stop commenting on it.

The Men in Blue currently lead India vs West Indies T20I series 1-0 after defeating the Windies by six wickets in the first match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant hits massive one-handed six

As seen in the video below, on the first ball of the 19th over, Rishabh Pant struck a huge 81 metre one-handed six off Jason Holder's bowling that went deep into the stands. The 24-year old's shot produced such a loud sound that left on-air commentators Harsha Bhogle and Sunil Gavaskar mesmerized by it.

Rishabh Pant and one Hand six 💦 pic.twitter.com/rDbOwLglyv — SCOOP (@Scoopknowsball) February 18, 2022

After Pant smacked the splendid six, Bhogle said, "We want the sound engineer to just replay that sound alone. Forget the distance it has travelled. That sounded brilliant." Similarly, Pant's six also left Gavaskar captivated as the 72-year old said (in Hindi), "Now you know why he wanted that heavy bat." The legendary batter also added that Pant just stood at the crease and hit an 'amazing' shot, calling his shot selection fantastic.

Meanwhile, at this point Bhogle once again got in the act of commentating upon the shot, stating that it was similar to that of legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni. "Shades of MS in that shot as well. That helicopter shot" added the veteran commentator. Meanwhile, the West Indies players were left stunned on the field as they could just appreciate the quality of Pant's outstanding shot.

Image: BCCI TV