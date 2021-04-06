Rishabh Pant IPL 2021 Salary: How Much Has Rishabh Pant Earned From IPL So Far?

The emergence of Rishabh Pant from an explosive young batsman to a mature seasoned campaigner has been nothing short of spectacular. The southpaw grabbed headlines after his scintillating performances in the 2016 edition of the Under-19 World Cup. Pant reaped rewards for his stunning batting display as he was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the same year for a price of â‚¹1.9 crore.

Rishabh Pant salary from IPL

Since then, there has been no looking back for Pant who has only made great strides in his cricketing career. The dynamic left-hander impressed one and all with his big-hitting prowess in IPL 2016 and subsequently went on to make his India debut in T20Is against England in January 2017. Pant's sensational performances in the IPL made his stocks increase rapidly. Let's take a look at Rishabh Pant salary from the IPL.

Rishabh Pant played for Delhi for a price of â‚¹1.9 crore for the first two seasons (2016-17). The cricketer's impressive performances were acknowledged by the Delhi-based franchise as he received a massive salary hike. From 2018-2020, Pant was paid â‚¹8 crore annually by Delhi.

Pant's performances after IPL 2020 improved significantly. The 23-year old was instrumental in India's success on the tour of Australia, as well as, in the home series against England. His incredible display of batting and sharp glovework was duly rewarded by Delhi Capitals as they increased the Rishabh Pant IPL 2021 salary to a whopping â‚¹15 crore. With the Rishabh Pant IPL 2021 salary, the cricketer's earnings from the IPL account for â‚¹42.8 crore.

Meanwhile, the young southpaw was also named Delhi Capitals captain 2021 in the absence of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer who injured his shoulder during the ODI series against England. Pant will now look to adapt to the leadership role and lead the Delhi Capitals to their first-ever IPL title. The Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2021 campaign on April 10 in Mumbai against Chennai Super Kings. Here's a look at the Delhi Capitals squad.

Delhi Capitals squad

DC players retained

Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey and Chris Woakes.

DC players purchased at IPL 2021 auction

Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

Rishabh Pant net worth

According to Networthopedia, Rishabh Pant net worth stands at an estimated $3.5 million. This figure is remarkable for a sportsperson aged just 23. One of the reasons for such a high net worth is Pant's hefty paycheques from playing in the IPL, as well as, his lucrative brand endorsements contracts with companies like SG and Adidas cricket for bat and kit sponsorship.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM