Rishabh Pant Labelled 'Key Player' Ahead Of WTC Final Against New Zealand

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has had an explosive start to his international career. The southpaw, who is renowned for his aggressive approach and audacious strokeplay, has developed into one of the most exciting talents in the world and is a vital cog in team India's setup across all formats. At the age of 23, Pant has made waves in the cricketing fraternity by playing sensational match-winning knocks in Tests against Australia and England.

Rishabh Pant will be the key player for India in WTC final: Kiran More

Now, former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Kiran More has reckoned that Pant will be the key player for India during the WTC Final 2021 against New Zealand. While speaking to rediff.com, More said that he believes Pant will once again be the key player for India in the World Test Championship final and also in the subsequent England series. The former stumper added that the southpaw is on top of his game at the moment and he also feels confident enough to change the course of the game with the bat from any position.

According to More, Pant has settled down nicely. He stated that the current tour to England is Pant's third tour to the country after the 2018 tour and 2019 World Cup. More opined that Pant knows the conditions well and has also scored a century in a Test match in England. He was sure that the youngster will do a good job with the gloves too.

Meanwhile, Pant has been in sensational form of late, having played crucial roles in India's win against Australia and England. A lot will depend on him in the India vs New Zealand WTC final and the following five-match Test series vs England as he has now become India's first-choice wicket-keeper in the longest format of the game. The India squad for WTC final reached England on June 3 and they are now gearing up to take the Kiwis in the ultimate showdown which will be played from June 18-22 in Southampton.

Rishabh Pant stats vs NZ

The Rishabh Pant stats vs NZ do not make for a great read. The dynamic batsman has played two Tests against New Zealand where he scored just 60 runs across four innings at a below-par average of 15.00. However, his recent form, as well as Test numbers in England have been astounding which is why he will be one of the batsmen New Zealand would want to get rid of as quickly as possible.

Where to watch Ind vs NZ live?

Fans have been wondering, "Where to watch Ind vs NZ live?" To answer the query, fans can catch live-action of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final on Star Sports Network in six languages. The India vs New Zealand WTC Final live streaming will also be available on Disney+Hotstar.

SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM