Rishabh Pant Lauded By Netizens For Motivational Post Prior To Preparing For England Tour

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been extremely vocal in spreading awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The southpaw has been constantly requesting his fans and followers on social media to maintain COVID-19 protocols and to get vaccinated at the earliest. Pant, who is at his home in Delhi, is currently gearing up to leave for Mumbai where he will serve an eight-day quarantine starting May 24 before departing for England for the WTC final on June 2.

Rishabh Pant motivates his followers and asks them to not give up

On Monday, Pant took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself where he is seen smiling. However, it was the caption of the post that stole the attention where the cricketer motivated his followers and asked them to not give up amidst these testing times. Pant captioned the post, "When the going gets tough. The tough gets going. Don’t give up. We are in this together. Be safe and keep smiling 🇮🇳. #Jai hind."

As expected, Rishabh Pant's motivational post was flooded with a plethora of comments. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the youngster his words of encouragement and also wished him best for the upcoming England tour. The dynamic batsman has been in sensational form of late, having played crucial roles in India's win against Australia and England. A lot will depend on him in the WTC final and the following five-match Test series vs England as he has now the first-choice wicketkeeper in the India squad for WTC Final.

India squad for WTC Final

Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wk; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Rishabh Pant donation for Covid-19

Not only with his words, but Pant is making a difference with his actions as well. The DC captain recently made a humble donation to dodge the COVID-19 crisis in India. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant informed that he has extended support to Hemkunt Foundation to help provide Oxygenated beds, COVID relief kits and much more through a monetary donation. The young gun, who has recently shot up the ranks with his power-packed performances for Team India, refrained from revealing the amount that he has donated.

Making the announcement of the Rishabh Pant donation for Covid-19 on Twitter, the cricketer also remarked that he has been deeply affected by the crisis prevailing in the country, adding that he has experienced 'personal loss' up close.

Rishabh Pant net worth

According to Networthopedia, the Rishabh Pant net worth stands at an estimated $3.5 million. This figure is remarkable for a sportsperson aged just 23. One of the reasons for such a high net worth is Pant's hefty paycheques from playing in the IPL, as well as, his lucrative brand endorsement contracts with companies like SG and Adidas cricket for bat and kit sponsorship. The Rishabh Pant house is in Delhi, although the cricketer could shift to Gurgaon as per multiple reports.

DISCLAIMER: The above Rishabh Pant net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

