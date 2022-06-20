Rishabh Pant Laughs Uncontrollably After Losing 5th Toss In A Row Against Proteas; Watch

Rishabh Pant's maiden stint as the captain of Team India ended with the T20I series against South Africa ending in a 2-2 draw after the 5th T20I in Bengaluru was abandoned on Sunday. Fans who had travelled to Chinnaswamy stadium to watch the India vs South Africa 5th T20I were left disappointed with rain playing the spoilsport. However, the interesting part of the five-match T20I series was that Rishabh Pant failed to win even a single toss during the entire series.

IND vs SA 5th T20I: Rishabh Pant loses five tosses in a row

Rishabh Pant was appointed as the stand-in captain for the India vs South Africa T20I series after regular skipper Rohit Sharma was rested, while KL Rahul had to sit out due to injury. During the IND vs SA 5th T20I, Pant was seen laughing after losing his fifth toss in a row. He patted Maharaj in the back with match referee Javagal Srinath also giving a word of advice. The wicketkeeper-batsman then stood with his hands on the back, apparently expressing his surprise to a teammate.



Pant had earlier lost the toss in the first two matches in Delhi and Cuttack. South Africa managed to chase down the target in the first two matches. The youngster continued to run out of luck in terms of toss with South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma calling it right in the next two matches as well. However, India won both matches and levelled the series.

With the series against South Africa done and dusted, the Indian T20I team will now travel to Ireland for two-match T20I series. Rishabh Pant on the other hand will be with the Indian Test team for the fifth match of last year's series against England. Hardik Pandya will captain the side in Ireland.



Rishabh Pant reveals practising toss

After losing the toss in the final T20I match the 24-year-old spoke about how he "practiced" to get the toss right as well about team India's mindset for the final match of the series. He said, "I have tried practicing but it's not working. I think it looks like a good wicket but we would like anything around 180-190 on this wicket as it looks like a good surface. The only conversation that we had was that we got to focus on our process. We will be looking to give out 100%. I think we are playing with the same team. We are, we are playing with the same team ."