Rishabh Pant Leaves 'idol' Dhoni Behind In Elite List Of Indian Wicket-keepers: Kambli

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant enlisted his name into an elite list of records by Indian wicketkeepers on the third day of ongoing India vs South Africa, first Test match of the three-Test series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Pant contributed with a total of four catches behind the stumps against the Proteas in their first batting innings and became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to complete 100 dismissals in Test cricket. Pant achieved the milestone, playing in his 26th Test match, and in the process, the 24-year-old cricketer broke the legendary Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni’s record to reach a hundred dismissals.

What did Vinod Kambli say about Rishabh Pant?

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli took to his official Koo handle on Wednesday and expressed his views on Rishabh Pant’s feat. Speaking on the milestone, Kambli mentioned Pant had the dream of playing with Dhoni and he was gone on to leave his idol behind in an elite list of Indian wicketkeepers. Kambli also questioned his followers on the Koo post by asking if they have ever seen a dream like this.

MS Dhoni finds himself among top-5 wicketkeepers with most Test dismissal

Dhoni previously held the record of fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 100 wickets, having reached the milestone after playing 36 Test matches. Although he retired from Test cricket, back in 2014, Dhoni still finds himself in the top-5 list of cricketers with the most dismissals in Test cricket. Dhoni contributed to a total of 294 Test dismissals, playing in 90 matches, which consisted of 256 catches and 38 stumpings. Meanwhile, Pant currently stands behind Wriddhiman Saha in the list. While Saha has a total of 104 dismissals, Pant has contributed in 101 dismissals for India with 93 catches and eight stumpings.

South Africa in 305 runs in fourth innings to win Centurion Test

Meanwhile, the India vs South Africa, Centurion Test is currently on its Day 4 with South Africa batting on 22/1 after nine overs of play in their second innings. The Proteas team is chasing a fourth-innings target of 305 runs, as India were bundled out on a total of 174 runs in their second batting innings. Kohli chose to bat first after winning the toss on Boxing Day and India posted a total of 327 runs in the first innings, after a stunning century by KL Rahul. Indian pacers then took over the proceedings and bowled out South Africa on 197 in the second innings of the match.

(Image: AP)