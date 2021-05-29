Rishabh Pant Lifts Team India's Performance Analyst Upside Down, Like A Pendulum | Watch

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who is currently quarantining at a Mumbai hotel, is sweating it out in the gym to prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The Delhi batsman has been constantly updating his fans about the fitness regime he is following to keep in good shape ahead of the marquee ICC event. Although Pant keeps his training serious, he does ensure to find some fun moments in between, like doing backflips or headstand push-ups.

In one of the videos, Pant could be seen giving Team India's analyst Hari Prasad Mohan a 360-degrees pendulum ride. The video was shared by a Twitter user on social media, where Pant can be seen lifting Hari Prasad Mohan upside down and then giving him a 360-degrees spin for a few seconds before placing him on the floor. The video was originally shared by Rishabh Pant on his Instagram Stories.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rishabh Pant took to Instagram to flaunt his incredible athleticism. The 23-year-old was seen working out at an indoor facility, acing headstand push-ups in one of his sessions. Pant, and the rest of the Indian team, are staying at a hotel in Mumbai, where they are completing the 14-day quarantine period. The BCCI has arranged for the players to train inside their rooms as well as at the hotel gym. The team, which is expected to arrive in the UK on June 3, will be flown in a BCCI charter flight along with the Indian women's contingent.

Pant's exploits down under

Rishabh Pant made an impressive comeback into the Indian squad earlier this year after he helped India secure a historic victory against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With his resistance and smart cricket, Pant helped India win the final Test match at The Gabba, which was once known as the fortress. Pant humiliated the Aussies at their own fortress as he scored an unbeaten 89 runs in the second innings of the fourth Test match. He continued his form coming into the Test series against England, where he contributed with the bat.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant/Insta

