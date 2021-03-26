Rishabh Pant Liverpool Kit: From Dravid To Virat Kohli, When Cricketers Wore Football Kits

Earlier on Wednesday, Rishabh Pant turned heads after he was seen sporting a Liverpool jersey in a Team India group picture he posted on Twitter. The story soon grabbed headlines with netizens keen on knowing whether other Indian cricketers also support certain football teams. Here's a look at some Indian cricketers — past and present —along with the support they show for their football clubs.

Rishabh Pant Liverpool jersey causes stir on social media

Only hours after Pant's Instagram post, in which he was seen wearing a Liverpool jersey, the Premier League club made their appreciation known for the wicketkeeper-batsman by replying to his tweet. "Loving the shirt", wrote the 19-time PL champions. However, some Liverpool supporters were quick to point out that Pant was also previously spotted wearing a Man United jersey.

Rohit Sharma LaLiga ambassador: Indian opener reveals love for Real Madrid while growing up

In December 2019, Rohit Sharma was named LaLiga's brand ambassador in India. He becomes the first non-footballer in the league’s 90-year-old history to endorse the brand. While speaking to reporters at the time, Sharma revealed his adoration for Ral Madrid while growing up, “I have been a Real Madrid fan since my school days, and was over the moon when I came to know of this opportunity."

Other Indian cricketers supporting football clubs

Which club does Virat Kohli support?

In an interview with FIFA.com, the Indian captain revealed that he currently supports Juventus, because of his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. "I support Juventus now because of Cristiano. Simple. I support every club at which he plays. He inspires me. I like watching Portugal play now because they are maximising their resources along with having a legend in their team. They play with passion and belief, so I like watching them. Otherwise, in terms of pure ability and impact, France are very, very strong.”

Day when football legends are born! Happy Birthday @Cristiano and @Neymarjr — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 5, 2015

Kohli's loyalty reportedly shifted from Man United to Real Madrid to Juventus because of Ronaldo. However, the 32-year-old is also a co-owner at ISL club FC Goa.

Virat Kohli's pictures & whose King Kohli is stake holder (FC Goa), wearing his t-shirt. and Virat is as stoked as all of you about the club partnership with RB Leipzig English.!! @imVkohliðŸ pic.twitter.com/qd3YDJnro1 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 12, 2020

Is Rahul Dravid an Arsenal fan?

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has publicly declared his love for Arsenal in 2019. In an interview, 'The Wall' stated that he was fascinated by former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger's intellectual and professional style, which made him an Arsenal fan.

Rahul Dravid is a Gooner! pic.twitter.com/If7rSjdJmZ — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) January 29, 2019

Gautam Gambhir a Man United fan?

Former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir is an ardent Man United fan. In December 2019, Gambhir was ecstatic after his team won a Manchester derby and he took to Twitter to celebrate.

Manchester is red ðŸ”´ðŸ”´ðŸ”´ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 7, 2019

