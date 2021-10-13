Rishabh Pant 'looks Dejected' In Post-match Inverview After Playoff Loss To KKR

The Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2021 was one of the most entertaining matches in the history of the competition, as it had a dramatic nail-biting finish. KKR eventually chased down the target of 136 runs with one ball to spare.

After the match, DC captain Rishabh Pant became so emotional that he could barely hold back his tears. Interviewer Pommie Mbangwa tried his best to get Pant to answer his questions, but the DC wicketkeeper could not answer them as he was held back by his emotions.

Rishabh Pant left dejected and speechless after defeat to KKR

While giving his post-match interview, Rishabh Pant said,

"I don't have words to express at the moment, can't tell anything. We just kept believing, tried to stay in the game as long as possible. The bowlers nearly pulled it back, but it's unfortunate that it didn't go our way. They bowled very well in the middle-order, we got stuck and couldn't rotate strike." "Delhi Capitals are known to be positive and hopefully, we'll come back better next season. We played really good cricket, yes, there will be ups and downs, but we'll stay positive, be there for each other, care for each other and hopefully we'll come back better next season."

Netizens feel for DC and Rishabh Pant after defeat

One netizen took to Twitter and said 'Hard luck for Delhi Capitals.' The user wrote that DC have been an outstanding team in the past three seasons, and that it was unfortunate for them to suffer 'a big heartbreak.' The fan praised the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, and wrote that the team was an excellent unit.

Hard luck for Delhi Capitals. What a team they've been in last 3 years, absolute champions. A big heartbreak for them. Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer/Rishabh Pant duo have done wonders for them, what a unit. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 13, 2021

Meanwhile, most fans pointed out that Pant looked 'too dejected' during his post-match interview.

Oh boy, Rishabh Pant sounds too dejected during post match interview. :(#DCvKKR — tideiril (@tideiril) October 13, 2021

Ooh Man, Pant should have been excused from that interview. 😓😓



Chin up, champ.#IPL2021 #KKRvDC — Nick (@nick_599) October 13, 2021

Feeling sad for Delhi, they played good brand of cricket. Pant is almost crying in post match interview #IPL2021 #T20WorldCup #KKRvDC #KKR — PurudaChannel (@PurudaChannel) October 13, 2021

Image Credit: PTI