Last Updated:

Rishabh Pant 'looks Dejected' In Post-match Inverview After Playoff Loss To KKR

The qualifier 2 match of IPL 2021 was one of the most entertaining matches in the history of the competition, as it had a dramatic nail-biting finished.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Rishabh Pant

Image Credit: PTI


The Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2021 was one of the most entertaining matches in the history of the competition, as it had a dramatic nail-biting finish. KKR eventually chased down the target of 136 runs with one ball to spare.

After the match, DC captain Rishabh Pant became so emotional that he could barely hold back his tears. Interviewer Pommie Mbangwa tried his best to get Pant to answer his questions, but the DC wicketkeeper could not answer them as he was held back by his emotions.

Rishabh Pant left dejected and speechless after defeat to KKR

While giving his post-match interview, Rishabh Pant said,

"I don't have words to express at the moment, can't tell anything. We just kept believing, tried to stay in the game as long as possible. The bowlers nearly pulled it back, but it's unfortunate that it didn't go our way. They bowled very well in the middle-order, we got stuck and couldn't rotate strike."

"Delhi Capitals are known to be positive and hopefully, we'll come back better next season. We played really good cricket, yes, there will be ups and downs, but we'll stay positive, be there for each other, care for each other and hopefully we'll come back better next season."

Netizens feel for DC and Rishabh Pant after defeat

One netizen took to Twitter and said 'Hard luck for Delhi Capitals.' The user wrote that DC have been an outstanding team in the past three seasons, and that it was unfortunate for them to suffer 'a big heartbreak.' The fan praised the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, and wrote that the team was an excellent unit.

Meanwhile, most fans pointed out that Pant looked 'too dejected' during his post-match interview.

Image Credit: PTI

READ | IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant tickles umpire Anil Chaudhary ahead of Qualifier 2 vs KKR; Watch
READ | How to deal with Rishabh Pant? Dinesh Karthik has 'one-foot' advice for IPL wicket-keepers
READ | IPL 2021: Chahal recalls how fans used to chant 'Mahi' on Rishabh Pant's on-field mistakes
READ | IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: Rishabh Pant's 'one-handed six' vs CSK sends netizens into frenzy
Tags: Rishabh Pant, DC, KKR
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com