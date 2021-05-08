Rishabh Pant Makes Humble Donation To India's COVID Fight To Provide O2 Beds & Relief Kits

As cricketers continue to step forward and contribute in India's battle against the lethal COVID-19 second wave, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has now joined the bandwagon in making a humble donation to dodge the crisis. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant informed that he has extended support to Hemkunt Foundation to help provide Oxygenated beds, COVID relief kits and much more through a monetary donation. The young gun, who has recently shot up the ranks with his power-packed performances for Team India, refrained from revealing the amount that he has donated.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Pant also remarked that he has been deeply affected by the crisis prevailing in the country, adding that he has experienced 'personal loss' up close.

"One of the most important aspects I have learned from sport is the power of working together as a team for a common cause. I salute our frontline workers, who have been working tirelessly to help India throughout the past year. However, the cause for helping India overcome these unprecendented times needs all our collective efforts," Pant wrote.

The Indian keeper also called on everyone to come forward and contribute to India's battle against COVID-19. He concluded his note by urging everyone to follow the safety protocols and get vaccinated.

IPL suspended, players fly back home

After a display of courageous performances for Team India, Rishabh Pant was appointed as the captain of Delhi Capitals as mainstay Shreyas Iyer had been ruled out of the tournament with an injury. The young gun did not shy away from leadership duties and excelled in his new role as well. Halfway through the tournament, Pant had led the team to number three on the points table before the IPL 2021 was called off after the bio-bubble was breached. A BCCI official quoted by ANI has revealed that the Indian Cricket Board is keen to tap the September window to conclude the IPL 2021 before the T20 World cup. The BCCI official hinted that if the COVID-19 situation will be under control in September then the 14th edition of IPL can be completed.

Virat Kohli begins initiative to raise funds

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Friday started an initiative to contribute towards COVID-19 relief work in India. The power couple took to social media and launched a fundraiser campaign to help tackle the outbreak of the viral disease. Kohli announced that he and his wife are starting a campaign on crowd-funding platform Ketto, proceeds of which will go towards "ACT Grants", a movement working to funds for oxygen concentrators and medical solutions for COVID-19.

With an aim to raise a total of INR 7 crore to support the country's fight against the raging coronavirus pandemic, Kohli decided to donate INR 2 crore. After doing their bit, the duo also urged their fans, friends and family to join them in the initiative by donating whatever they can as every bit will make a difference. Kohli's plea for donation was answered by their fans. On Saturday, the Indian skipper took to Instagram and revealed that they had raised INR 3.6 crore in less than 24 hours.



